Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036. Insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$42.75 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.06 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.58 billion and a PE ratio of 44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.80.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 330.00%.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

