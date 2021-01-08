Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.80

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.80 and traded as high as $42.85. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) shares last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 10,478,597 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.63.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.80. The stock has a market cap of C$86.58 billion and a PE ratio of 44.53.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s payout ratio is 330.00%.

In other Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. Insiders sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376 over the last quarter.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.