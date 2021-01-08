Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.22. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of ECPG stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $49.01.

In other news, Director Wendy Hannam purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 280.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

