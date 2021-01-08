Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.75 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.75. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.
Shares of EXK opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.45. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
