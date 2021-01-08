Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.75 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.75. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

Shares of EXK opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.45. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

