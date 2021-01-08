Endor Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,472.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $13.32 million and $15,472.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Coinall, DEx.top and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Upbit, DEx.top, BitForex, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bittrex, IDEX and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

