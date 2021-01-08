Energi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.25 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $54.56 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00103015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00420765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00218505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048294 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,435,144 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

