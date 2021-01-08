EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of EnerSys worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1,256.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 982.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 67,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EnerSys by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $92.09.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

