Enigma Market Cap Reaches $2.32 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $125,751.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 75.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,296,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,046,948 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

