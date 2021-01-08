Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $213.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.49 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $222.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 167.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

