EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.14

EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $13.16. EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 6,767,832 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £223.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.14.

About EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

