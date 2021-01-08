EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading 41.1% Higher This Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $78,139.88 and approximately $605.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00278517 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.97 or 0.02703295 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012207 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

