Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Trading Up 0.6%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 70,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 78,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENGMF shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.