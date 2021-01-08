Envista (NYSE:NVST) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

NVST has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $34.46 on Friday. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -265.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Envista by 6.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Envista by 11.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Envista by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

