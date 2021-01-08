Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NYSE EVA traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,600. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $225.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 61.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 185.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

