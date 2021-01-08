EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for about 3.5% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. CWM LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total transaction of $360,230.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,621. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.73. 12,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,027. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $360.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

