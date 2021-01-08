Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQNR. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

EQNR stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,496,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 363,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after buying an additional 2,323,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $64,738,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after buying an additional 719,688 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $16,664,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

