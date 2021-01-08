Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on EQNR. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.
EQNR stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,496,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 363,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after buying an additional 2,323,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $64,738,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after buying an additional 719,688 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $16,664,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
