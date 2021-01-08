Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Morphic Holding, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Morphic in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million.

MORF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of MORF opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $932.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $31,045.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,422.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 11,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $339,335.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,430 shares of company stock worth $3,780,512. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

