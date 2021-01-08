Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMH. TheStreet cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

