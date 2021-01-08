Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Global Ship Lease in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NYSE GSL opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.