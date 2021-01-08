Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Globe Life Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.90. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,006.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.