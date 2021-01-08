Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.35). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of MRSN opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after buying an additional 1,381,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after buying an additional 972,435 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,824,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,910,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 563,287 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $43,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,754 shares of company stock valued at $477,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

