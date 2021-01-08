Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 8th (AEMD, ATCX, AVYA, AXSM, CCHWF, CSIQ, FSLR, JUSHF, NSA, PREKF)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, January 8th:

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). Maxim Group issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA). They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

