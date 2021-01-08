Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 8th (ACCD, AEIS, AIRG, AVID, CYBR, DGE, ERII, EVA, FARM, FFIV)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 8th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $118.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $22.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $14.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $11.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $4.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $207.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $25.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $82.00 to $88.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $105.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $1.90 to $2.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $73.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $2.50 to $4.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $423.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target increased by BWS Financial from $75.00 to $100.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $86.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) was given a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $54.00 to $55.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $73.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $161.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $180.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.