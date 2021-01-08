Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 8th (ACCD, AEIS, AIRG, AVID, CYBR, DGE, ERII, EVA, FARM, FFIV)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 8th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $118.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $22.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $14.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $11.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $4.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $207.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $25.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $82.00 to $88.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $105.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $1.90 to $2.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $73.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $2.50 to $4.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $423.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target increased by BWS Financial from $75.00 to $100.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $86.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) was given a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $54.00 to $55.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $73.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $161.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $180.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

