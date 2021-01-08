Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 8th (ABNB, ACI, AGLE, ALLK, ALTG, AMVMF, ANGI, APVO, AT1, BESIY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 8th:

Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). Tigress Financial issued a buy rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

