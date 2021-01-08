Era Swap (ES) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Top Exchanges

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Era Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a market cap of $413,632.80 and approximately $498,051.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00038003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.60 or 0.00273495 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.47 or 0.02553979 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Era Swap Token Profile

Era Swap is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 tokens. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

Era Swap Token Trading

Era Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.