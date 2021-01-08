ERC20 Hits One Day Volume of $38,516.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. ERC20 has a market cap of $19.60 million and approximately $38,516.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 124.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00037963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00267989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.88 or 0.02619919 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012096 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.