Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.50. Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 566,390 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.

Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in three exploration licenses approximately covering an area of 4,842 hectares and three mining licenses approximately covering an area of 13,019 hectares.

