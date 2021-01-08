ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Down 6.1%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 566,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 328,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several analysts recently commented on EPIX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ESSA Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

The firm has a market cap of $385.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,725,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

