Essentia (ESS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,075.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and CoinBene. In the last week, Essentia has traded 148.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $326,415.75 and approximately $10,075.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00271643 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.38 or 0.02530282 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

