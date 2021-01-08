Ether-1 Market Cap Achieves $1.08 Million (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 75.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $66,490.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 73.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,236,353 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.