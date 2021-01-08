Ether Kingdoms Token Price Reaches $0.0028 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $21,603.49 and $71,434.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00038304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00268569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00027960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.04 or 0.02635046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,709,197 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.