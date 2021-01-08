Ether Zero Market Cap Hits $203,447.34 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $203,447.34 and $17,154.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.05 or 0.03021755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 217.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,703,581 coins and its circulating supply is 177,674,168 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

