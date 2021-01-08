EtherGem (EGEM) Achieves Market Cap of $322,837.14

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $322,837.14 and approximately $77,581.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00271508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.44 or 0.02560056 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011824 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.