Etheroll 1-Day Volume Tops $285.00 (DICE)

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Etheroll token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etheroll has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $285.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Etheroll has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Etheroll Token Profile

Etheroll’s genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 tokens. The official website for Etheroll is etheroll.com . Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll . The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll

Etheroll Token Trading

Etheroll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etheroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

