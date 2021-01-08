Etherparty (FUEL) Price Down 7% This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $228,907.85 and approximately $18,022.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00274478 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00029332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.39 or 0.02664976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011897 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.