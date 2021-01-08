Etherparty Hits Market Cap of $229,176.63 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $229,176.63 and approximately $39,662.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00038803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.47 or 0.00279128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00028561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.50 or 0.02671662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

