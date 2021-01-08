Ethos Price Hits $0.0272 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Ethos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethos has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00271508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.44 or 0.02560056 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011824 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos (ETHOS) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.