Ethverse (ETHV) Price Reaches $0.13

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $48,352.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00037974 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001243 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00020690 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002678 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002455 BTC.

ETHV is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

Ethverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

