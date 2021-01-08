EUNO Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 38% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $5,166.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00402410 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,085,446,057 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

