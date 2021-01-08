Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

EURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Euronav alerts:

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.52 on Friday. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,291,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,467,000 after buying an additional 430,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Euronav by 1,327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 432,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Euronav by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $2,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.