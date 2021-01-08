Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Trading 16.2% Higher

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price traded up 16.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.73. 126,487 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 56,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.35 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $37.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

