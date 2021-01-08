Evedo (EVED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Evedo has traded 99.8% higher against the dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $1.41 million and $2.59 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00037530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00270119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.70 or 0.02512754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012242 BTC.

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

