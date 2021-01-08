EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $63,058.26 and approximately $64,813.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00039141 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001249 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002662 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

