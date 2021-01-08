Evercore ISI Downgrades L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Outperform

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $75.63 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $211.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

