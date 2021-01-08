Evercore ISI Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $105.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $81.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.