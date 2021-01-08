Everus (EVR) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.24 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Everus coin can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $51.55 and $5.60. During the last week, Everus has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and $59.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.00280075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00028636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.75 or 0.02659373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012162 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The official website for Everus is everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50, $10.39, $5.60, $32.15, $51.55, $13.77 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

