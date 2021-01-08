EveryCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDAX and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

