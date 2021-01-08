Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Trading Down 5.6%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares fell 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.86. 2,209,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,333,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Evogene alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evogene by 1,068.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.