Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.02 and last traded at $99.65. 18,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 40,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVVTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.78.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

