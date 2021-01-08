Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $2.07. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 121,070 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.